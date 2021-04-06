Frost heaves, broken asphalt plaguing Highway 20 between Puntzi and McClinchy

Drivers are warned that good clearance is needed

Another view along Highway 20 between Redstone and Towdystan of how rough the road is. (Denise Cahoose photo)

Highway 20 is plagued with rough patches and frost heaves between Puntzi and McClinchy.

“Our highway has been neglected for too long,” said Anahim Lake resident Denise Cahoose who shared a photograph of the highway in the Redstone area with the Tribune.

“It is very bad and hard for cars to get through, can you imagine the ambulance driving through that,” she said.

Reader Axel Koehn asked the Tribune to let drivers know they need good ground clearance to make it through Highway 20 between Chilanko Forks and Nimpo Lake.

In a post April 2, Dawson noted there are frost heaves with broken surfaces between Puntzi and McClinchy.

“We are assessing and have marked rough sections,” the post noted, adding due to surface softness, gravel trucks and equipment have limited capacity for repairs.



#BCHwy20 has frost heaves with broken surface between Puntzi and McClinchy. We are assessing and have marked rough… Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Friday, April 2, 2021

We have reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking what is planned for repairs to the road.



