Williams Lake saw seven centimetres of fresh snow Sunday night, and more snow Monday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

From snow to rain and wind, its a mixed bad of weather this week in Williams Lake

Environment Canada calling for rain Tuesday evening

Snow ushered in the first few days of March in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

While more than seven centimetres of snow fell over the lakecity Sunday evening, and eight more on Monday, rain is in the forecast for Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to reach 5C, while there is a chance of rain showers or ice pellets in the evening followed by the risk of a thunderstorm.

The skies are expected to clear by midnight and the nighttime temperature will dip to -13C.

The forecast for the week is calling for typical daytime temperatures for this time of year of about 5C.

Editor’s note: A risk of thunderstorms was in the Environment Canada forecast for Tuesday evening, but that has changed to rain.

