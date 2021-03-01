Up to 12,000 pounds of pet food is on the way for communities such as Lytton, 100 Mile House, 150 Mile House, Williams Lake, Burns Lake, Kitwanga and Gingolx. (Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary Facebook photo) (Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary Facebook photo)

Up to 12,000 pounds of pet food is on the way for communities such as Lytton, 100 Mile House, 150 Mile House, Williams Lake, Burns Lake, Kitwanga and Gingolx. (Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary Facebook photo) (Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary Facebook photo)

From Delta with love, Maggie Ferguson helps northern pet owners with food

Animal sanctuary owner leads efforts in delivering thousands of pounds of pet food

Lower mainland resident Maggie Ferguson works hard to ensure cats and dogs in B.C.’s Central Interior and North do not go hungry.

After distributing roughly 27,000 pounds of pet food last year, the Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary owner in Delta is preparing to deliver by mid-March to Lytton, 100 Mile House, 150 Mile House, Williams Lake and Burns Lake.

Dry and wet food is also bound for the Indigenous communities of Kitwanga and Gingolx located more than 1,200 kilometres away.

“I did animal rescue for 40 years now and what I saw was that the northern communities weren’t getting the help that they needed with food,” Ferguson said.

“People were having a difficult time—they don’t want their animals to starve, and instead of letting that happen, they would share whatever meager amount they had with their animals,” she said, calling it a double-edged sword.

“They would also go hungry trying to feed their pets, so I decided that I was going to try to do something about that.”

READ MORE: B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

With her unwavering dedication to helping four-legged friends in need, Ferguson approached various stores and distributors asking if she could take their pet food products that were either damaged or nearing expiration.

This will mark the twelfth year Ferguson has collected pet food in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley and hauled it back to her Delta farm, where it is sorted, packaged and placed into large white bulk sacks by volunteers.

The sacks measuring nearly five feet high and four feet wide hold thousands of pounds of pet food and are placed on pallets in the back of a rented truck where drivers make their journey.

From there, it goes to women in various communities who store it on their properties and help get it out to pet owners who are in need as well as First Nation communities and organizations such as churches and food banks.

“I’ve made friends with women in all the communities up there,” Ferguson said.

“They’re hard workers, and they take their own time and their own vehicle, and they know their communities and who needs help.”

READ MORE: Dog’s surgery costs covered by generosity of residents in the Cariboo and afar

Ferguson not only does a pet food drive but provides loving homes to those either temporarily or permanently in need of one.

She works with Northern B.C. pet owners to have their pets spayed and shots up to date with their litters weaned before being adopted out in the Lower Mainland.

In 2019, an eight-year-old dog Rotweiller Bullmastiff named Dobby recuperated on Ferguson’s farm after Ferguson helped with the Cariboo-wide efforts and beyond for his owner Susanna Crocker to afford his life-saving surgery for a perineal hernia.

“Without the rescue partners I have up in the northern communities, I couldn’t do it,” Ferguson said.

“It wouldn’t work.”

￼BIRTH IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW!
FIRST KITTEN IS BORN ❤️
We brought Tangerine down from up North and found her to be pregnant. She is with her foster mama right now and having her babies￼

Posted by Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary on Monday, February 22, 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pets & People

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tolko contest features northern winner

Just Posted

Maggie Ferguson continues to deliver pet food to communities in B.C’s Central Interior and North. She hopes to make things easier by eventually purchasing a truck and trailer through fundraising efforts. (Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary Facebook photo)
From Delta with love, Maggie Ferguson helps northern pet owners with food

Animal sanctuary owner leads efforts in delivering thousands of pounds of pet food

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after suspects assaulted two employees at a convenience store and fled with cash and merchandise. (Black Press file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating robbery at local convenience store

The robbery occurred Saturday evening, Feb. 27

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A student from Dawson Creek is the winner of Tolko’s Orange Shirt Day design contest for 2021. (Tolko photo)
Tolko contest features northern winner

Student from Dawson Creek beats out entries Canadawide for Orange Shirt Day design contest win

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility’s COVID-10 outbreak has been declared over by Interior Health. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House declared over

10 deaths were linked to the outbreak at long-term care facility

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Most Read