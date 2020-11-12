Evacuation orders have been rescinded for three industrial properties on the east end of Frizzi Road. On Oct. 31, the city put the orders in place after a landslide took approximately 75,000 truckloads of debris down into the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.

Frizzi Road evacuation orders rescinded in Williams Lake

The city lifted the orders on Thursday, Nov. 12

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for three industrial properties on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake as of Thursday, Nov. 13.

Following a landslide into the river valley on Saturday, Oct. 31, properties at 4005, 4007 and 4009 Frizzi Road were placed under the orders.

“The City of Williams Lake’s emergency operations centre has been advised that the imminent danger to life and property for these properties has partially diminished at this time,” noted a news release from the city.

Owners of the properties are allowed to return with the understanding that they must remain aware of any hazards, and practice caution while occupying the site.

Remediation orders have been imposed for 11 properties on Frizzi Road, including 4005, 4007 and 4009, which means all debris, materials, stockpiles and materials must be moved away from the crest of the slope. For some of the properties that distance must be 25 metres and for all of the others it is 15 metres.

The city noted that owners are also advised to restrict access to all persons, including employees and members of public, within 25 meters from the crest of the slope of the subject properties for personal or business purposes.

Due to the possibility of changing conditions, an evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued should the risk to danger of life and property again warrant such action, the city noted, adding property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible should an evacuation alert or order be reissued.


Evacuation orders for three industrial properties at the east end of Frizzi Road have been rescinded, effective Thursday, Nov. 12.
