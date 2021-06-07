Police lights

Friday crash south of 150 Mile House at Maze Lake Road fatal: RCMP

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Friday, June 4 at 3:02 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP have confirmed a 62-year-old Williams Lake man died in a crash Friday on Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House.

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Friday, June 4 at 3:02 p.m.

“The crash happened on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road in Lac La Hache,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations officer, said.

“When police arrived on scene they discovered a red Camaro in the ditch on its roof and the driver a few metres from the car.”

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased at the scene, police said.

READ MORE: Highway 97 fully reopened near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

Following the crash, Highway 97 remained closed for several hours, reopening just after 8 p.m. that same evening.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the cause of death, and no further information will be released at this time.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
