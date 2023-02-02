Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Two trips impacted, more at risk between Victoria and the Lower Mainland

Travellers planning on making their way between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are being advised of ferry sailing cancellations due to strong winds today, with possibility of more to come.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for numerous areas, with a frontal system crossing the south coast that could bring winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon and into the evening.

The noon sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. ferry out of Swartz Bay on Feb. 3 were proactively cancelled by BC Ferries on Thursday. Other Friday trips aboard the Queen of New Westminster at risk of cancellation include the 4 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

For Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo on Friday, Feb. 3, sailings at 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. are also at risk of cancellation, stated B.C. Ferries in a service notice. For Horseshoe Bay terminal in West Vancouver, the 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. sailings could potentially be cancelled, as well.

The ferry company said it is also monitoring conditions on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen at risk of cancellation and 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point under watch as well.

BC Ferries said in a service notice that it will monitor the weather forecast and provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

The heavy winds are forecasted to remain strong in the straits through Friday afternoon.

For more ferry information, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ: HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Veterans’ retreat Honour Ranch big winner after first responder charity hockey game
Next story
Teen killed in Burnaby shooting; police probe connection to Surrey car fire, gang conflict

Just Posted

Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 9, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Bella Coola artist evokes feelings of mystery and solitude with abstract west coast landscapes

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital not unique in staffing challenges: Interior Health

The 9th Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races will be held at the Iron Horse Pub on Feb 19. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and the races start at 11 a.m. (File photo)
Outhouse Races return to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte

Pop-up banner image