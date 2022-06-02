FreshCo in Williams Lake evacuated for gas leak

The Williams Lake Fire Department is on scene

The Williams Lake Fire Department is at FreshCo Thursday morning, June 4, responding to a gas leak. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The FreshCo grocery store in Williams Lake has been evacuated Thursday morning, June 4 due to a gas leak.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene and confirmed the gas has been shut off.

Fortis will be venting the building before staff can return inside to work, the store manager told the Tribune.

More to come



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Fire Department is at FreshCo Thursday morning, June 4, responding to a gas leak. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)