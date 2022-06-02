The Williams Lake Fire Department is at FreshCo Thursday morning, June 4, responding to a gas leak. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

FreshCo in Williams Lake evacuated for gas leak

The Williams Lake Fire Department is on scene

The FreshCo grocery store in Williams Lake has been evacuated Thursday morning, June 4 due to a gas leak.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene and confirmed the gas has been shut off.

Fortis will be venting the building before staff can return inside to work, the store manager told the Tribune.

More to come


news@wltribune.com
