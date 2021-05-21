French drain system being installed near intersection of Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic on Saturday, May 22

Crews will be installing a French Drain system on Dog Creek Road near the intersection at Roberts Drive. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Crews will be working on Dog Creek Road near the intersection of Roberts Drive on Saturday, May 22 to install a French drain system.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed equipment and materials are being delivered to the staging site Friday.

A 50-metre portion of Roberts Drive will be closed from Dog Creek Road to Shaw Road during Saturday’s work, but there will be a short detour road.

Drivers can anticipate single-lane alternating traffic on Dog Creek Road and minor delays while the French drain system is being installed.

All of the work should be completed on Saturday.

During the spring freshet, people can go to DriveBC.ca to see a list of Cariboo side roads closed or impacted by flooding. The site includes photos of work currently underway to repair roads.

If anyone has a question about a particular side road, or a side road they don’t see listed, they may call a special toll-free line that’s been set up – 1-844-933-0333 – to ask for more information.

To report a road-related emergency or maintenance concern in the 100 Mile or Williams Lake area, please call Dawson Road maintenance at 1-800-842-4122.

