Freezing rain warning in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake

Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“A slow moving frontal system sliding across central B.C. is bringing periods of freezing rain to the region this morning,” noted the Environment Canada website. “Freezing rain is expected to change to rain near noon as surface temperatures rise above zero degrees.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Highway 20 west of Williams Lake continues to have areas with slushy and slippery sections, with compact snow from Anahim Lake to Tatla Lake.

For Highway 97 DriveBC is asking drivers to watch for slippery sections from 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House to eight kilometres north of Wildwood.

There are also slippery sections and compact snow from 17 kilometres south of Clinton to six kilometres south of 100 Mile House.

DriveBC is also reporting slushy with slippery conditions for the Horsefly Road and Horesfly Lake Road.

The anticipated high for Tuesday is 5C with a low overnight of zero with snow or rain.

Wednesday’s predicted high is 6C with rain or snow and a low of 3C.

It is presently -1C at the Williams Lake Airport and -4C a the Puntzi Mountain Airport.



