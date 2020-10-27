Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Freezing rain warning in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake

Area roads have slushy, slippery conditions

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“A slow moving frontal system sliding across central B.C. is bringing periods of freezing rain to the region this morning,” noted the Environment Canada website. “Freezing rain is expected to change to rain near noon as surface temperatures rise above zero degrees.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Highway 20 west of Williams Lake continues to have areas with slushy and slippery sections, with compact snow from Anahim Lake to Tatla Lake.

For Highway 97 DriveBC is asking drivers to watch for slippery sections from 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House to eight kilometres north of Wildwood.

There are also slippery sections and compact snow from 17 kilometres south of Clinton to six kilometres south of 100 Mile House.

DriveBC is also reporting slushy with slippery conditions for the Horsefly Road and Horesfly Lake Road.

The anticipated high for Tuesday is 5C with a low overnight of zero with snow or rain.

Wednesday’s predicted high is 6C with rain or snow and a low of 3C.

It is presently -1C at the Williams Lake Airport and -4C a the Puntzi Mountain Airport.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooEnvironment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP concerned for missing woman’s well-being
Next story
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Youth across B.C. took part in the Student Vote. In Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party David Laing got the most votes and in Cariboo North BC NDP Party Scott Elliott emerged the winner. (Student Vote photo)
BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

Cousin Raj Rana (from left) with sisters Jeeti Pooni, Salakshana Pooni and Kira Pooni gave Black Press Media an interview outside the Williams Lake Provincial Court in 2018 following the guilty verdict. The sisters are the focus of a documentary, Because We Were Girls. Angie Mindus photo
‘This journey is not over’: Pooni sisters’ sexual assault case heads to B.C. Court of Appeal

The case has been in the court system for years

Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Freezing rain warning in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake

Area roads have slushy, slippery conditions

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Most Read