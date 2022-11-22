Freezing rain prompts travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97

DriveBC recommends that motorists avoid non-essential travel north of Quesnel due to freezing rain on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
A travel advisory is in effect on Highway 97 between Finning Road and Chamulak Road for 79 kilometres.
“Please exercise caution and drive carefully,” DriveBC noted on its website.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow with low visibility through Tuesday night, Nov. 22.
