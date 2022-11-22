Highway 97 about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Road, looking south at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Drive BC photo)

Freezing rain prompts travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97

Avoid non-essential travel says Drive BC

DriveBC recommends that motorists avoid non-essential travel north of Quesnel due to freezing rain on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

A travel advisory is in effect on Highway 97 between Finning Road and Chamulak Road for 79 kilometres.

“Please exercise caution and drive carefully,” DriveBC noted on its website.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow with low visibility through Tuesday night, Nov. 22.

Snowfall warning in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson regions

