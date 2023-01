A bus slipped off the edge of the road Jan. 26

A School District 27 bus slipped off the road in the 150 Mile House area Thursday morning, Jan. 26.

The incident occurred on Pigeon Road, where parent Dana Hinsche said the road was so icy she could have skated on it.

The weather has been humid in recent days, with rain falling Thursday morning, however, that’s all about to change with a cold spell moving over B.C. by the weekend.

