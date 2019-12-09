A highway camera along Highway 97 at McLeese Lake shows the road conditions on Highway 97 at 6:27 a.m. Monday, Dec 9. (Image courtesy of Drive BC)

Freezing fog, compact snow with slippery sections part of the Monday morning commute

The daytime high for Williams Lake is expected to reach -4C

Typical winter weather and road conditions will kick off the work week for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Monday, Dec. 9.

Drive BC is cautioning of compact snow and slippery sections on most area roads, including Highway 20, Highway 97, Horsefly and Likely Roads.

In the weather department, Environment Canada is reporting freezing fog Monday morning and a current temperature of -12C for Williams Lake.

West of Williams Lake, Puntzi Mountain is a brisk -19C Monday morning, while Quesnel is waking up to a temperature of -8C and 100 Mile House sits at -18C.

The daytime high will reach -4C for Williams Lake Monday, and slightly warmer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with flurries expected.

