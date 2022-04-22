Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet

Canada’s finance minister says Canada won’t be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.

Freeland says removing Russia from the G20 was a key topic of discussion during meetings this week of finance ministers and central bankers from the group of nations.

She says Russia doesn’t have a place at the table among countries trying to maintain prosperity when its illegal war in Ukraine has strained the global economy.

But in her comments during a closing news conference alongside her Ukrainian counterpart and International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Freeland hints that the feeling isn’t unanimous.

Freeland, along with other allies, walked out of the G20 meeting when the Russian delegation looked to speak.

Freeland says Canada won’t be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Putin calls sanctions ‘blitz’ a failure as Russian strikes batter Lviv

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Muslim group concerned after Edmonton mosques receive packages with powdery substance
Next story
B.C. police probe whether arson attack on home of Ukrainian pastor was a hate crime

Just Posted

Winger Road residents Eva Navrot, left, along with Carolina Rieffolo and John Wellburn are concerned about a proposed cement batch plant that could go in at 665 Highway 20 close to their residential neighbourhood. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Winger Road residents oppose proposed cement batch plant in neighbourhood

Kim Zalay gives a lesson at Scout Island to Mr. Tynes’ class. (Photo submitted)
Planting seeds for the future with Wiliams Lake students

The Williams Lake Lions Club is hosting its second annual household battery recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday April 22 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Lions Club hosts household recycling battery event on Earth Day

Earth Day is Friday, April 22. (Stock photo)
Editorial: Let’s improve planet’s prognosis this Earth Day