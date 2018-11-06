Tamara Sommer along with Ted Williams, Willard William and Kelly Timmerman are set up and ready to conduct fire mitigation assessments and activities on residential properties following the guidelines set out by FireSmart Canada and BC Wildfire Service. The initiative is a United Way project. Angie Mindus photo

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

The United Way is hoping seniors will step forward and take advantage of free fire mitigation work being offered throughout the Cariboo for those in need.

Williams Lake program co-ordinator Tamara Sommer said her crew aims to help seniors and those with mobility or mental health barriers who have difficulty or are unable to complete the activities themselves.

“We’re taking referrals and we have space so please, give us a call,” said Sommer.

“It is a free service and we’re excited to see how this goes.”

Sommer, along with workers Ted Williams, Willard William and Kelly Timmerman will conduct fire mitigation assessments and activities on residential properties following the guidelines set out by FireSmart Canada and BC Wildfire Service.

She said there are a number of things that homeowners can do to fire smart their homes, from simple yard maintenance activities and choosing less flammable trees and shrubs in their landscaping, to replacing building materials that might provide fuel for a fire.

Read more: COLUMN: Reducing wildfire risks starts with relationship building

The fire mitigation crew is prepared to; move woodpiles and relocate flammable materials to a safer distance, clear dead organic waste from your property, basic landscaping maintenance (pruning tress and shrubs of their dead limbs, removal of tall grasses etc. and clearing of gutters.

They will also provide recommendations and information on how to have other activities such as tree removal and thinning or roof replacement done.

Sommer said fire smarting your home means reducing the potential impacts of wildfires around your home and providing a better opportunity for firefighters to defend your home if necessary.

This service is available in Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton.

In Williams Lake, Tamara Sommer is the contact person. She can be reached at 778-267-8206 or tamara@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In Quesnel, Steve Dodge is the person to contact. He can be reached at 250-255-4687 or steve@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In 100 Mile House, Brianna Clark is the contact person. She can be reached at 250-945-5945 or brianna@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton, Karen Nyce is the contact person. She can be reached at 250-279-0672 or karen@unitedwaytnc.ca.

Sommer said they are happy to help both urban and rural residents who are within an estimated 40 kilometre or so radius from the larger centres.

Read more: Forest management post wildfires, focus of Federation of BC Woodlot Associations AGM

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence
Next story
UTV stolen from local business located

Just Posted

UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

Web poll: Will you be attending a Remembrance Day ceremony?

Take our online poll

Nature program available over fall break

Scout Island Nature Centre offering outdoor fun and education for children next week

Roos deliver Stamps first loss of season

The Williams Lake Stampeders were handed their first defeat of the Central… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

New accommodations and more terrain at Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel

Lots of work being done at ski hill east of Quesnel to prepare for 2018-19 season

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

Indigenous nations receive 10 per cent stake in coal terminal

Sale of Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert expected to be completed by summer 2019

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

Most Read