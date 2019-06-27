Fraser Institute has released its 2018 high school report card. (Pixabay)

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C.’s largest city may be home to some of the province’s top secondary schools, but none have made Fraser Institute’s annual report card when it comes to ones that are fastest-improving.

The think-tank released its contentious report card Wednesday and ranks 251 schools in the province based on seven academic indicators including annual provincewide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Typically, independent schools top the ranking and have drawn ire of the B.C. Teacher’s Federation Association for decades.

In this year’s calculations, seven of the top 10 fastest improving are outside of Metro Vancouver, said Angela MacLeod, Fraser Institute’s senior policy analyst.

Based on calculations, Agassiz’s sole high school improved the greatest, from a rating of 4.6 out of 1- in 2014 to an 8.6 in 2018.

ALSO READ: 14 out of 20 improved elementary schools in B.C. were public in 2018

Other cities with schools to make the list were Chilliwack, Invermere, Surrey, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Maple Ridge, Delta, Terrace and 100 Mile House.

“All too often, we hear excuses that public schools can’t compete with independent schools because of the communities and students that they serve, but that’s just not true—every school can improve and strive to rank higher than the year before,” MacLeod said.

To view the full report, click here.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP locate man with outstanding warrants
Next story
Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Just Posted

.01 hectare wildfire near Tatlayoko Lake

At this point the cause of the fire is unkown

Top rodeo talent to take centre stage at Stampede

Multiple Canadian, national and a world champion are set to compete beginning Thursday

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Rose and Ian Pinchbeck enjoy the simple things in life

The Pinchbecks will celebrate 50 years of marriage together next year

Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Work should begin the middle of July and take about three months

WELCOME: Tl’etinqox Horse and Bike Riders make their way to Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon

Group will take a break at Highway 20 rest stop near Bond Lake Road at 5 p.m. then head into town

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

VIDEO: Inquest jury begins deliberations into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Most Read