Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans

Does Tucker Carlson really think the United States should invade its northern neighbour to free it from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government?

A Fox News documentary focused on that question was set to be released today, but Canadians may not get a chance to find out the answer.

The trailer for the program featured People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the “Freedom Convoy” movement talking about the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans.

A spokesperson for Fox says the documentary will not air — and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says that’s a good thing.

Bruce Heyman says Carlson’s presence in the media landscape was dangerous for American democracy.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

Media industryUSA

Previous story
Outdoor Recreation Council receives government grant to support volunteer groups
Next story
Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 28, 29

Just Posted

A fire near the Mountain House Road Saturday, April 29, 2023 burned a shop and threatened other structures. (Monica Byrd photo )
Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 28, 29

Jackie Pooni and her dog Millie about to head out for a walk on the Williams Lake river valley trail which partially reopened to the public Monday, May 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake river valley trail reopens partially after flood damage shuttered it three years ago

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey toured the Cariboo recently, including for a stop in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares