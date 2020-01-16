Fox Mountain truck targetted by thieves while dogs kept inside due to cold nights

The stolen truck has a green tundra topper with the hatch door broke out. (Photo submitted)

A Fox Mountain resident is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for her pickup truck, stolen sometime early Thursday morning from their home.

Laura Zimmerman said two fresh footprints in the snow leading to where their vehicle was parked in their driveway on Glenn Road was all that was left in her driveway when she woke up Thursday morning.

She believes the thieves targetted their home, and took advantage of an opportunity to steal the truck when the family kept their two large dogs inside due to the extreme cold the last couple of nights.

“They barked a bit at 2:30 a.m., I told them to be quiet,” she said. “Yeah, I should have got up.”

Zimmerman said a crime wave has struck the usually-quiet Fox Mountain area, with thieves stealing quads, rummaging through unlocked parked cars and trucks and breaking into mail boxes.

In their case, Zimmerman said they rely on the protection of their dogs and the trust of neighbours as they typically leave their vehicle keys in their cup holders in case another family member needs to use or move the vehicle.

“It’s the whole invasion of our space and the fact property crime has gotten way out of control (that makes it so upsetting).”

Zimmerman’s vehicle is described as green Ford F-150 with a topper. If you see it, contact police.

