Design drawings for the new Fox Mountain Brewery slated for the former Greyhound Bus Depot on Donald Street. Image submitted

Fox Mountain Brewing Co. submits final detailed design

The proprietor of the new brewery proposed for the former Greyhound depot will present plans to city council Tuesday, May 28

Fox Mountain Brewing Co. will be presenting final design drawings at the regular city council meeting Tuesday, May 28.

Plans include upgrading siding on the building as well as adding some timber accents and windows to make the building more attractive.

In February 2019, proprietor Dave Reedman applied for a zoning amendment so he could open a microbrewery in the former Greyhound depot on Donald Road.

In March council received his application, and at the council meeting May 28, his application will be up for final consideration and approval.

Read more: Biologist to open microbrewery in former bus station

During the city council meeting a formal public hearing will not be held, but members of the public will be given the opportunity to speak in support of or against the issuance of a permit.

Reedman has been brewing for about seven years and took a professional brewing course in England about four years ago.

Originally from Pitt Meadows, Reedman moved to the lakecity 17 years ago to work as a biologist and is married to Jennifer Reedman who he met in Williams Lake.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent
Next story
Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Just Posted

Fox Mountain Brewing Co. submits final detailed design

The proprietor of the new brewery proposed for the former Greyhound depot will present plans to city council Tuesday, May 28

Big Lake raises $13K and counting for family of toddler with cancer

Organizer Marsha Armstrong said the support was overwhelming

VIDEO: Ivy Chelsea co-ordinates interpretive program for Tsutswecw (Roderick Haig-Brown) Provincial Park

Students at Chase Secondary School have developed QR codes for a story trail in the park

Williams Lake’s top wages, council expenses: 2018 SOFI report

Each year a Statement of Financial Information report is prepared for the provincial government

CMH maternity services will be temporarily suspended for four days

Due to a lack of trained maternity nurses the unit will close May 30 and re-open June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

Most Read