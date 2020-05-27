BC Emergency Health Services paramedics Rob Parma, left, Geraldine Elkins, Ryan Foti and Nancy Dron, work out of the Williams Lake station, which has eight full-time and 21 casual on call members. BCEHS will be participating in the fourth salute to frontline workers in Williams Lake taking place, Saturday, May 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.)

Fourth first responders salute to frontline workers planned in Williams Lake

Around 40 vehicles from various agencies will do a drive by on Saturday, May 30

For the fourth time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit B.C., first responders from Williams Lake and surrounding communities will do a drive-by salute to frontline workers for their work.

On Saturday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. a parade of more than 40 vehicles will leave the Williams Lake Fire Hall, travel along Highway 20, turn on Oliver Street and then make its way past Cariboo Place on Fourth Avenue North with lights and sirens blaring.

The next stop will be the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, and Deni House, where the convoy will make two loops in honour of workers, before proceeding to Williams Lake Seniors Village on Western Avenue to pay respect to workers there.

“We felt it was important to show our appreciation once again to our frontline workers,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock in a news statement from the City. “They have done a tremendous job during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve to be recognized as they continue to support the rest of us as we move into the next phase.”

Read more: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

Central Cariboo Search & Rescue, B.C. Emergency Health Services, Williams Lake RCMP, BC Sheriffs, BC Conservation Officer Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and the Williams Lake Indian Band are participating in the parade.

Residents are encouraged to join in the salute by making noise, holding up signs and cheering as the convoy passes through – preferably from balconies, patios, lawns or parked cars in order to observe the appropriate physical distancing requirements.

It is also Paramedic Services Week in Canada so perhaps citizens watching the parade will want to post a few signs acknowledging our local paramedics’ efforts as well.


