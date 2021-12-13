Four Williams Lake area festival, fair, events receive provincial grants

The Williams Lake Stampede is one of Canada’s largest rodeos. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four Williams Lake area organizations are receiving funding from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport under its B.C. fairs, festivals, events benefit recovering funding.

The 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede is getting $187,000, Cariboo Blues in July 2022 will receive $6,880, Fiddling with Radio will get $5,545 and Speak Our Truth: Competition Pow Wow will get $21,280.

“The famous Williams Lake Stampede is a major event that has a significant impact on the local economy,” said Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith upon hearing of the grant.

For two years in a row the Stampede was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Smith said visitors are local, regional, provincial and even international, which makes the Stamped a unique one-of-a-kind event.

“The board of directors of the Williams Lake Stampede Association are thrilled to receive a Festivals, Fairs and Events Recovery grant. This financial boost will assist us in remaining to be a viable organization and fulfil our commitment to the community of Williams Lake,” Smith noted.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said the province is ‘thrilled’ people will once again be able to safely enjoy local fairs, festivals and events with families and friends.

“We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed. Our government answered their call to action, as we know the major impact these community gatherings have on our mental health and local businesses around them.”

In a press release, the government noted the grant amounts for each organization are as much as 20 per cent of the total event budget for a maximum of $250,000.

Applications for the grants were accepted between Aug. 27 to Oct. 1, 2021 for events scheduled between July 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.

“Recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits to the community and strong local or regional support. Eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages, and promotion,” the news release stated.

READ MORE: 2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake