Only four of eight summer student positions for the City of Williams Lake that help with tasks such as park and garden maintenance will be going ahead on May 4, due to COVID-19 resulting in some full-time staff being moved over to work in those positions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four summer student positions in Williams Lake cancelled due to COVID-19

Four will get to work, full-time staff has filled other spots

Due to COVID-19 precaution layoffs in Williams Lake only four of eight summer students will be working for the City of Williams Lake beginning May 4.

“We don’t feel good about what we had to do,” said Gary Muraca, the city’s director of municipal services about the decision, noting there was bumping going on within the union.

Three employees who normally work at the Cariboo Recreation Complex, which is presently shut down are now doing things such as weeding, garden preprations, washroom maintenance and other tasks.

The City has to try and keep its full-time people working first, Muraca added.

“We would love to have the students, but when people don’t know where their hours are coming from, we cannot be increasing payroll and increasing staff.”

Normally summer students are notified two months ahead of time if they have been hired to work for the City for the season.

Next year the students who did not get to opportunity to work for the City, if they apply will get first choice, Muraca said.

On March 23, the City announced it has reduced staffing levels as a safety precaution.

Read more: City of Williams Lake activating emergency operations centre to prepare for COVID-19 response


news@wltribune.com
Four summer student positions in Williams Lake cancelled due to COVID-19

