CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino

Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain

Six people were onboard a water taxi that crashed near Tofino on Tuesday morning.

At 9:27 a.m., the Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain, public affairs officer Lt. Pamela Hogan told the Westerly News.

She said Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene and located the 25-foot water taxi and six passengers, four of whom were injured, though the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Hogan said the Coast Guard transported all six passengers to Tofino’s First Street Dock where they were transferred to emergency health services for treatment.

She added that the Coast Guard towed the water taxi to Tofino.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Ahousaht First Nation launches new search and rescue vessel

READ MORE: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft visits Ucluelet

Canadian Coast GuardTofino,

Previous story
GoFundMe withholding $4.5 million from trucker convoy until plan presented
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Roses and sage were placed into the sacred fires as offerings at the Tsilhqot’in National Government South Lakeside office in Williams Lake after the announcement by WLFN of the preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

Police seek the public’s help in finding Natalie Niksic, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 19. (Submitted photo).
Police seek helping in finding missing woman

Williams Lake First Nation will reveal the preliminary results of the geophysical investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement

Sheila Butler was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Hendrix Lake in the South Cariboo Saturday, Jan. 22. Friends and family are fundraising for her and her family while she recovers in hospital. (Photo submitted)
Friends, family fundraise for Williams Lake area woman injured in snowmobiling accident