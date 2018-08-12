Four evacuation orders, seven alerts currently in place within Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre has provided its most recent update as of Sunday Aug. 12, 4:30 p.m. See below for wildfire information pertaining to all areas affected within CRD boundaries.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND ALERTS

Current Evacuation Orders

• 4 current evacuation orders

• 125 CRD residents on evacuation order

• 8,390 km2 on evacuation order

South West Narcosli Creek Area Evacuation Order

• Issued August 11, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

• Impacts 33 properties in the Narcosli Creek area

• Due to the Narcosli Creek fire (C12302)

• ESS is in Prince George (CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd) princegeorge.ca/wildfireevacuation

• Adjacent to the Narcosli Creek area alert, and part of the alert is included in the order

North Western CRD Boundary to West of Nazko (Shag Creek) Expanded Evacuation Order

• Issued Aug. 11 @ 8:30am

• Impacts 901 properties

• Includes the Titetown, Kluskus and Batnuni areas

• ESS is in Prince George (CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd) princegeorge.ca/wildfireevacuation

• Due to the Shag Creek wildfire (C11837)

• Initial evacuation order issued Aug. 8 @ 1PM and impacted 93 properties

• Initial evacuation alert issued Aug. 7 @ 8PM and impacted 17 properties

• Adjacent to the border with the Regional District of Bulkley Nechacko, visit rdbn.bc.ca for evacuation alerts or orders in their region

Tatelkuz Lake Expanded Evacuation Order

• Issued Aug. 10 @ 8:15pm

• Impacts 62 properties

• Replaced and expanded on the Tatelkuz Lake Alert #2 issued Aug. 7 @ 8pm

• Due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire (G441607)

• ESS is in Prince George (CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd) princegeorge.ca/wildfireevacuation

• Adjacent to the border with the Regional District of Bulkley Nechacko, visit rdbn.bc.ca for evacuation alerts or orders in their region

Lang Lake/Murphy Lake Evacuation Order

• Issued Aug. 10 @ 7:15pm

• Impacts 66 properties

• Adjacent to the Hawkins Lake/Eagle Creek Evacuation Alert, and a small portion of that alert is now included in the order

• Due to the Lang Lake wildfire (C41238)

• ESS is in 100 Mile House (Peter Skeene Ogden Secondary)

Current Evacuation Alerts

• 7 current evacuation alerts

• 5,470 CRD residents on evacuation alert

• 3,509 km2 on evacuation alert

Houseman Road Evacuation Alert (Downgraded from an Order)

• Downgraded to alert on Aug 12 @ 10:30 am

• Impacts 57 properties

• Due to the Houseman Road fire (C42363)

• Initial Order issued Aug. 9 @ 6:15pm

Dean River North Area Evacuation Alert

•Issued August 11 @ 10:00 pm

• 65 properties affected

• Due to the Shag Creek Fire (C11837)

Narcosli Creek Area Expanded Evacuation Alert

• Issued August 11, 2018 @ 9:15 pm

• 2,266 properties included (includes those in the original alert)

• Includes communities of Bouchie Lake, Milburn, Narcosli Creek and West Fraser

• Due to the Narcosli Creek fire (C12302)

• Initial alert issued Aug. 10 @ 11:30am

• City of Quesnel also issued an evacuation for West Quesnel on Aug. 10 at 11:30am (1,722 properties)

Intersection of Upper Dog Creek Road and Gustafson Dog Creek FSR Area Evacuation Alert

• Issued August 11, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

• 1 property

• Due to the Wild Goose Lake Fire (C41745)

• Adjacent to the border with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, visit tnrd.ca for evacuation alerts or order in their region

Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko FSR Area Evacuation Alert

• Issued August 11, 2018 @ 10:00 am

• Includes communities of Nazko, Baker Creek, Blackwater, Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver, but only on the west side of Highway 97

• Impacts 2,077 properties

• Due to the Blackwater River fire (C12328)

Mayfield Lake Area, North to Buckley Drive, West to Fraser River Evacuation Alert

• Issued Aug 10 @ 1:30pm

• Impacts 181 properties

• Includes the areas around Springhouse, Pablo Creek, English Road and the northwest part of Chimney Valley (Buckley Drive)

• Due to the Mayfield Lake fire (C22371)

Hawkins Lake & Eagle Creek Area Evacuation Alert

• Issued Aug. 10 @ 12:30pm

• Impacts 396 properties

• Due to the Lang Lake wildfire (C41238)

• Adjacent to the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake Evacuation Order, and a small portion of this alert is included in the order (as of Aug. 10 @ 7:15pm)

WILDFIRE UPDATE

The following information is a comprehensive update from the Cariboo Fire Centre on the wildfires throughout the region.

Active Wildfires

There are currently 84 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, with six fires being called out yesterday. Four of these fires were within the 100 Mile Fire Zone.

Four new wildfires were discovered in the Cariboo Fire Centre since yesterday. All four were spot fires, three of these were in the 100 Mile Fire Zone

Fire Danger Rating

The fire danger rating in the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently ‘high’ throughout most the fire centre with pockets of ‘extreme’ and ‘moderate’. The BC Wildfire Service website displays the current fire danger rating for the province here: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/wildfire-situation/fire-danger.

Weather

Yesterday, there were locally heavy downpours in the southeastern portion of the fire centre which contributed to decreased fire activity in those areas. However, we are expecting warm and sunny weather to return for the remainder of the week.

Summary of Wildfires of Note

Below is the summary for the nine Wildfires of Note within the Cariboo Fire Centre, up to date information on these fires can also be found at bcwildfire.ca.

Horsefly Lake (C31678)

The Horsefly Lake fire is located north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road. It is estimated at 850 hectares and is 90 per cent contained. There are 32 firefighters, nine pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters on site. Ground crews are working to secure the southwest flank and continue to hold the northern flank.

Shag Creek (C11837)

The Shag Creek wildfire is west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains. It is estimated at 7000 hectares. Given current and expected fire behavior, crews have been pulled off this fire for safety reasons. BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor this fire. An Evacuation Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Shag Creek area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca.

Wild Goose Lake (C41745)

The Wild Goose Lake fire is west of Meadow Lake and west of the community of Clinton. It is estimated at 6600 hectares and 30 per cent contained. There are 41 firefighters, one helicopter, and four pieces of heavy equipment on site. This fire received a small amount of precipitation last night. Ground crews are establishing hose lines and are working on danger tree assessing and falling. An Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Cariboo Regional District for properties surrounding Wild Goose Lakes. For more information, please visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website: www.tnrd.ca and the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Blackwater River (C12328)

The Blackwater river fire is east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area. It is mapped at 3755 hectares.

There are seven personnel, one helicopter, and six pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews constructed 90 per cent of the dozer guard on the northern flank. Ground crews will be working to complete burn operations this morning. This will be done to remove unburned fuels. An Evacuation Order was expanded by the Cariboo Regional District to include 901 properties in the north western CRD Boundary to west of Nazko. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Narcosli Creek (C12302)

The Narcosli Creek fire is located north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of the Fraser River. It is estimated at 3100 hectares. There are 104 firefighters, five helicopters and ten pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Night operations with heavy equipment worked throughout the night. Due to clear skies today, fire behavior has increased. Crews will focus on the south and east flanks to gain containment as it is currently growing in a southeastern direction. An Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the West Quesnel area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Lang Lake (C42138)

The Lang Lake fire is east of the north end of Lang lake. It is estimated at 440 hectares estimated. There are four pieces of heavy equipment on site. This fire received precipitation yesterday. Heavy equipment has been successfully establishing guard. An Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Lang Lake Murphy Lake area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Houseman Road (C42363)

The Houseman Road fire is located southwest of Buffalo Lake and about 13 kilometres east of the community of 100 Mile House. It is mapped at 19.5 hectares and 100 per cent contained. There are 31 personnel on site and the local fire department is now assisting with this fire. The fire is now considered to be in Being Held status; ground crews are mopping up hot spots within the perimeter. An Evacuation Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Houseman Road area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Mayfield Lake (C22371)

The Mayfield Lake fire is located northwest of Mayfield Lake. It is estimated at 237 hectares and 20 per cent contained. There are 59 firefighters, two helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment on site. The burn out yesterday was successful and the fire activity has decreased given the precipitation it received. Crews are widening the guard and are working to achieve full containment. An Evacuation Alert has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Mayfield Lake area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Twin Creek (C42324)

The Twin Creek fire is located southeast of 70 Mile House. It is estimated at 524 hectares estimated. There are 47 firefighters, one helicopter, and five pieces of heavy equipment on site. This fire received rain yesterday and crews are working to establish hose lines around the perimeter.

Summary of Other Wildfires

Below is a summary of other active fires, by zone, as of first thing this morning. Within this summary, only fires that are over four hectares and are in Out of Control status will be highlighted. For current sizes on wildfires not listed below, please check the All Current Wildfires web page.

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 19 active wildfires burning in this zone.

The fire in North Baezaeko, east of Kluskoil Lake Park is estimated at 300 hectares.

The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 40 hectares. There are no communities or structures are threatened at this time.

The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 100 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are 12 active wildfires burning in this zone. One new spot fire was discovered yesterday.

Horsefly Zone

There are 21 active wildfires fires burning in this zone. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire east of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

C31631 The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile Zone

There are 29 active fires. Three new spot fires were discovered yesterday. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

The Young Lake fire is estimated at 135 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire south of Howard Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. There are eight firefighters, with a water tender and heavy equipment en route.

The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Chilcotin Zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has three active wildfires. All of which are considered to be in Under Control status.

For more information on the current wildfire situation, visit www.bcwildfire.ca or contact the Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer at carinfo@gov.bc.ca or 778-799-2100.

CRD Emergency Operations Centre

1-866-759-4977 (open until 6 p.m. Aug. 12, opens again at 8:30 a.m.)

cariboord.ca/emergency

eoccommunications@cariboord.ca



