Four cannabis retail referrals on upcoming agenda for Williams Lake city council

Four cannabis license referrals are on the agenda for Williams Lake city council’s next regular meeting.

For the meeting on Tuesday Nov. 20, the proposed dispensaries for council to consider are located at 250 Mackenzie Ave. South, 3015 Mackenzie Ave. North, 68 Broadway Ave. North and 94 Second Ave. North.

All four applications have been referred to the City through Section 33 of Bill 30-2018: Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Under the act, local government review must include gathering views of local citizens, noted Hasib Nadvi, planner with the city.

“As such, the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulations Branch (LCRB) has requested that the City provide a resolution that considers the location of the proposed store and the opinions of the surrounding property owners and residents,” is an example of the procedure as Nadvi noted in one of the four applications.

“The response back from the City will be considered by the licensing branch in their decision making.”

During 2018 city council has been working to ensure that bylaws were in place once cannabis retail and production became legal.

