Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Few details released about tragic incident on campus

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in a “tragic” incident at the institution’s campus in Kingston, Ont., the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Few details were released about what happened on the campus located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, but the government department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.

“Four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident,” it said in a written statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”

The loss of lives was being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department said.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

Kingston police said its officers were on the scene to help the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and noted that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Military

Previous story
Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home
Next story
Flyer beware: B.C. court dismisses lawsuit against WestJet over expired flight credits

Just Posted

Volunteers work together to prep the slo-pitch fields in time for the first tournament of the season. (Linda Barbondy Rich photo)
Volunteers prep fields ahead of slo-pitch Icebreaker tournament April 30, May 1

Williams Lake Seedy Saturday Earlybird Farmers’ Market takes place Saturday, April 30. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market a go April 30 in Williams Lake

Sunnie Dickinson is a victim services worker at Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Assisting victims of violence focus of Cariboo Friendship Society workshop

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, from left, Latisha Kirechuk, safety cochair for West Fraser Plywood, and Allen Kirechuk with West Fraser Plywood were at the Day of Mourning ceremony at city hall in Williams Lake on April 28. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tragedy remembered at Day of Mourning ceremony in Williams Lake