Former Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) chief Ann Louie elected as councillor

A former Williams Lake First Nations chief, Ann Louie was one of two women elected to Williams Lake First Nation council this week. (File photo)

A former Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) chief is stepping back into politics, this time as a councillor.

Ann Louie was one of two successful candidates announced Thursday night (Aug. 18) following an election for councillor positions at WLFN, capturing the most votes at 74.

Louie was in a WLFN leadership role for many years before stepping aside in 2018 when current Chief Willie Sellars, who is mentored, was elected.

The other successful candidate in this week’s election was Dancing Water Sandy, who garnered 50 votes. Sandy works as an educator within School District 27.

WLFN thanked outgoing councillors JoAnne Moiese and Shawna Philbrick for their contributions to the community as well as the other candidates who stepped up for the election.

Last month WLFN Chief Willie Sellars was reelected by acclamation.

Read More: Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars acclaimed for another term

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake