Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien in hospital in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Organizers of a trade conference in Hong Kong say former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien has been taken to hospital there.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former leader of the semi-independent Chinese territory, told attendees at the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum that Chretien arrived for the conference feeling poorly and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In a transcript of Tung’s opening remarks posted to the conference website, Tung says “we think it is going to be all right.”

He says the two were supposed to have breakfast Tuesday morning.

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003.

Expanding trade with China was a theme in Chretien’s time in office and he’s continued working on business links between China and North America since he went back to private life.

