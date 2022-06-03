Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation

A student makes her way to school early Tuesday, April 19, through the former Poplar Glade School site in the 800 block of Eleventh Avenue. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nations has won its bid to purchase the old Poplar Glade site.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the Board of Education noted it received five offers in response to the Request for Offers (RFO), all of which met or exceeded the base value of $975,000 set by the board.

“The Board has conditionally accepted the offer submitted by Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN). Their offer contained no purchaser’s conditions and complied fully with the terms of the RFO.”

That acceptance is subject to bylaw approval in accordance with Section 65(5) of the School Act. The Board will consider the three readings of the bylaw to approve the proposed sale at a public meeting scheduled to be held on June 14 and June 28, 2022. Any written considerations or requests can be submitted to the secretary treasurer as per Procedural Bylaw B2702.8.e and will be taken into consideration before a final decision is made in respect of the proposed sale, noted the board.

What the land sold for, and who the other bidders were has not been revealed, though last month the city of Williams Lake said it would been making an offer on the land, which is considered a prime residential area consisting of six acres in the city.

“Williams Lake First Nation has demonstrated an ongoing ability to complete first class projects while supporting the continued economic and social development of their community, as well as the broader community of Williams Lake,” noted the board.

“Upon completion of the proposed sale of Poplar Glade, the Board would increase its local capital fund to support improvements in other schools, WLFN would continue their leadership in the economic and social development of the community, and the City of Williams Lake would see this long vacant parcel of land developed as per their needs, in accordance with their bylaws.”

The board noted it has been working with local entities, including the City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation, as well as with government ministries, to make the Poplar Glade site available as part of the board’s ongoing work to support the city of Williams Lake’s growing need for housing development, and to generate revenue for the board to fulfil its statutory mandate to provide public education programs.

