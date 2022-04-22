Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession in provincial court. (Thom Barker photo)

Former northern B.C. mayor pleads not guilty to fentanyl possession

Telkwa’s Brad Layton remains out on bail pending yet-to-be-scheduled trial

Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl during a court appearance April 19.

Charges against Layton stemmed from a traffic stop last year (April 2021) in Smithers, during which an officer observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released. He remains out on bail, pending trial.

Layton stepped down as mayor in January after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Layton will next appear at a pre-trial conference April 26.

