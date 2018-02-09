Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

Owners of the former Lake City Ford building on Oliver Street are one step closer to developing a multi-tenant commercial building. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The owner of the former Lake City Ford building on Oliver Street is one step closer to receiving the rezoning needed to develop the site into a commercial venture.

At the regular council meeting Tuesday, council recieved an approvals from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that could move the zoning amendments forward and permit a drive-through restaurant.

Mayor Walt Cobb said approval for the application has been “a long time coming.”

“Apparently the contract is already let and they were hoping to do work this month, so I guess this is very timely,” Cobb said. “For over a month now the letter’s been sitting on the corner of somebody’s desk and they finally got the signatures. They have that now and things will move forward.”

In her report to council, the city’s director of development services Leah Hartley noted the existing building will be demolished in order to accommodate prospective retail and the restaurant.

“Over the course of the last year, the proponent has concluded purchase of the three subject properties, including a closed portion of Oliver Street and has consolidated three parcels into one development site,” Hartley said.

During the summer’s wildfires the site was used as a donation centre and later RCMP headquarters.