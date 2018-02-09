Owners of the former Lake City Ford building on Oliver Street are one step closer to developing a multi-tenant commercial building. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

The owner of the former Lake City Ford building on Oliver Street is one step closer to receiving the rezoning needed to develop the site into a commercial venture.

At the regular council meeting Tuesday, council recieved an approvals from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that could move the zoning amendments forward and permit a drive-through restaurant.

Mayor Walt Cobb said approval for the application has been “a long time coming.”

“Apparently the contract is already let and they were hoping to do work this month, so I guess this is very timely,” Cobb said. “For over a month now the letter’s been sitting on the corner of somebody’s desk and they finally got the signatures. They have that now and things will move forward.”

Read More: City council briefs include downtown development proposals

In her report to council, the city’s director of development services Leah Hartley noted the existing building will be demolished in order to accommodate prospective retail and the restaurant.

“Over the course of the last year, the proponent has concluded purchase of the three subject properties, including a closed portion of Oliver Street and has consolidated three parcels into one development site,” Hartley said.

During the summer’s wildfires the site was used as a donation centre and later RCMP headquarters.

Read More: Donations of disaster relief supplies pour into lakecity

Previous story
B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families
Next story
BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Just Posted

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch weathering wildfire impacts

CMHA is in need of more crisis line counsellors

School buses running again in SD 27

The city will continue to clean up this week’s record breaking snowfalls

Update: Snow truck clipped line, pulling vehicle over Thursday evening

Operator exited without injury

UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest manager retiring after three decades

Ken Day has been with the research forest in the Williams Lake area since its inception in 1986

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

Most Read