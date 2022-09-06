Former fire chief to lead Williams Lake Fire Department as city looks to fill vacancies

Retired Fire Chief Randy Isfeld handed the chief’s hat to new Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson in September 2018, a tradition in the fire department. Angie Mindus file photo

Longtime former fire chief Randy Isfeld will be dusting off his uniform to once again lead the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Isfeld, who retired in 2013 following a successful career with the WLFD, will be stepping in to lead the fire department on an interim basis while the city recruits a new fire chief. Isfeld did the same in 2018 prior to Erick Peterson joining the WLFD.

The city lost both its fire chief, Peterson, and deputy fire chief, Joan Flaspohler, in the month of August.

Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca wished both well in their future endeavours, while Mayor Walt Cobb said the city is in good hands with their trained volunteers.

“We are fortunate to have such highly trained and dedicated career fire staff and paid on call volunteers at the Williams Lake Fire Department, ensuring our community’s ongoing safety,” said Cobb in a news release issued by the city. “With Acting Fire Chief Randy Isfeld returning to the fire department, the transition to a new fire chief will be well- supported. We look forward to welcoming a new fire chief as we undergo the recruitment process.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake