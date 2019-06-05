Former city councillor Laurie Walters has been hired to manage a one-year pilot project aimed at supporting employers in the Central Cariboo. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Former city councillor to manage one-year Williams Lake hiring iniative

Laurie Walters has been hired by the City and will work out of community futures

A former city councillor has been hired to run a one-year Williams Lake hiring initiative.

Laurie Walters will be the program business outreach liaison for a one-year pilot project supporting Central Cariboo employers with human resource challenges.

We feel fortunate that this project will benefit from not only her many years as a city councillor but also for her work on attraction and retention efforts for the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice,” said the city’s economic development officer Beth Veenkamp. “Her experience, plus deep community roots give her a good basis for understanding the challenges that local employers face in attracting and retaining workers.”

Funding for the program is coming from the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. through a labour market partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and is for one year.

Walters will run the program out of the Cariboo Chilcotin Community Futures Business Centre at 266 Oliver Street.

In the job, Walters will work with employers struggling to find employees to hire, provide them with a tool kit of options and supports to best align their businesses.

“I am very excited to be a part of this important initiative and proud that the City of Williams Lake has taken action and is willing to support a new concept that has not been done in other communities. This shows real leadership in supporting our local business community,” Walters said. “I am looking forward to connecting with businesses and assisting with their labour market concerns, while in turn deepening our understanding of the struggles that are taking place in our local workforce.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact Walters at WLHiring@williamslake.ca or 250-302-1737.

Read more: City councillor Laurie Walters bids heartfelt farewell


