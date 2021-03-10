Former C&C facility will re-open soon

George Paul (left) and Walter Fookes from Quesnel Investment Corporation (QIC) speak to Quesnel council Oct. 27 at City Hall. QIC has asked for the City’s support for the transfer of the Non-Replaceable Forest Licence from CC Wood Products to QIC. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The former C&C Wood Products Ltd. facility in Quesnel will start production once again.

In a news release, the Quesnel Investment Corporation (QIC) announced they have entered into an agreement with Kancanusa Forest Products (KCU).

“QIC is confident that the new business model where it will harvest and deliver logs from its forest licenses to West Fraser Mills Quesnel, and in return West Fraser supplies a rough green in-feed stock to the facility,” the news release reads. “This will ensure a successful endeavor and provide job stability for the future.”

The corporation thanked Quesnel mayor and council, local First Nations, West Fraser Mills, Ministry of Forest Staff (FLNRO), and the local community supporting the transition.

The former C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging Ltd. (WSL) filed for bankruptcy on June 2, 2020 after shutting down just days before on May 29, 2020. The company had been active since 1977.

The company was appointed receiver PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) following a B.C. Supreme Court approval on July 29.

According to the PWC report at the time, C&C Wood Products and WSL sustained significant operating losses over the previous two fiscal years.

Neal Kandola, one of the leaders of KCU, said exact details on how and when the facility will open should be released in the coming days.

