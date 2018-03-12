Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

A former high school teacher has been disciplined for making inappropriate comments to students and a principal when teaching at Boston Bar Elementary-Secondary School.

Documents released by the BC Teachers’ Regulation Branch last week say that Darryl Egan Inancsi made a slew of inappropriate comments in 2012.

The comments, which include asking a “female grade 11 student who was pregnant if her pregnancy made her feel ‘hornier’”, occurred in September 2012 when Inancsi was a teacher in Boston Bar. The school confirmed Inancsi was employed there, but could not confirm what years he taught at the school.

Inancsi also asked a student whether she consumed drugs over the summer, told a male student in Grade 8 to “pick up your s**t and get the hell out of here.” The letter states he “repeatedly raised his voice and swore at students.”

One incident involved the school principal. The letter states the principal heard raised voices from the classroom Inancsi was teaching in, when she came to investigate the teacher told her “more than once, in the presence of the class, that a student had told him to “go f**k” himself.”

The inappropriate comments are detailed in a consent resolution agreement signed between Inancsi and teacher regulator in February.

The letter states Inancsi has not been teaching since taking a leave of absence in September 2013.

The agreement comes after many disciplinary steps taken against Inancsi during the time he was employed by School District 78 — which covers Boston Bar, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. It began with two letters of reprimand in 2001. In 2008 he was given two letters of direction, and in October 2012 he was given another letter of discipline.

Part of the 2012 letter instructed Inancsi to take part in anger management counselling and take a BC Teachers’ Federation professional boundaries course. He took the boundaries course and attended three counselling sessions.

Previous story
B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community saddened by news of David Jeff’s death

Vulnerable wildfire evacuee’s body discovered in Kamloops pulp mill settling pond

Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat

Angie Delainey one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Melynda Neufeld hoping to build on Kemp’s legacy with CRD seat

Melynda Neufeld one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Body of Williams Lake evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found at Domtar mill site has been identified.

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

Most Read