Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

Former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87.

A statement from Premier John Horgan’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He died today in Victoria.

Barrett was first elected to the B.C. legislature in 1960.

The former social worker from Vancouver became known as the champion of the little guy.

He was elected eight times as a provincial member of the legislature.

He was also elected as a federal New Democrat MP in 1988 in the former Victoria-area riding of Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca.

Barrett made political history when his left leaning New Democrats defeated the five-term Social Credit juggernaut governments of W.A.C. Bennett in 1972.

He was B.C.’s first NDP premier and his three-year government from 1972 to 1975 was short-lived but enduring for its political accomplishments.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

