Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says efforts by the province’s NDP government to stymie an interprovincial pipeline are illegal and will hurt all of Canada.

Speaking to a gathering of conservatives in Ottawa, Clark says changing the rules partway through a project will make companies think twice about investing and creating jobs in Canada.

B.C. has called for more consultation on oil spill readiness related to the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which would triple the oil flowing from the Edmonton area to the west coast.

Rachel Notley’s Alberta government has responded by ending the import of B.C. wine, an industry that was valued around $72 million last year.

On Friday, Notley unveiled a task force to defend Alberta from what she describes as an unconstitutional attack.

The federal government has already approved the $7.4-billion project, which could multiply tanker traffic seven fold along B.C.’s heavily populated South Coast.

The Canadian Press

