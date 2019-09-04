(File photo)

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

A former Kelowna Mountie has been charged with misconduct in connection to incidents involving seven different people.

Charges against Brian Mathew Burkett were filed Wednesday by the BC Prosecution Service.

He is accused of seven misconduct charges alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

The charges were approved by a senior Crown counsel who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service, and the alleged incidents were not investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names.

Burkett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment

READ MORE: Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
New viruses discovered in endangered wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.

Just Posted

Lightning strike causes transformer fire near Williams Lake

BC Hydro and the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. responded

EDITORIAL: Judicial reform needed

Families and communities deserve more than a revolving door

Court matter for Drynock adjourned, defence requests publication ban

Michael Drynock, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Mark your calendars for this weekend’s harvest fair

In its 42nd year, the Williams Lake Harvest Fair normally attracts more than 1,000 entries

SMART 55: Hub City Auctions owner hanging up the gavel

After 43-year legacy Hub City Auctions to close

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

Most Read