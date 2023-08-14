Forest fire danger subsides at Blackwater west of Quesnel

After forest fires got close enough to warrant an evacuation of most workers, Artemis Gold is building again at their Blackwater site.

The company announced at the close of last week that “all site activities have recommenced at the Blackwater mine, with staff and contractor occupancy levels on site corresponding to those before the recent wildfire event.”

Artemis Gold president and COO Jeremy Langford said, “Site management has implemented its return to full construction in a disciplined manner with the safety of our employees and contractors as our top priority. The Company acknowledges that the wildfire period in B.C is not yet over, and we are in daily communication with the local and regional authorities on situational updates as and when they arise.”

The Blackwater gold mine is located west of Quesnel and south of Vanderhoof.

The company’s current focus is construction of the required buildings and infrastructure. “The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade,” said parent company Artemis Gold. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected in the second half of 2024 and the mine is expected to be in production for a minimum of 22 years.

Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

