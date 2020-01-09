A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has spoken to his Iranian counterpart about Wednesday’s deadly plane crash in Tehran, but there is no word on whether Canadian officials will be allowed to participate in the ensuing investigation.

A summary of the phone call released this morning by Global Affairs Canada says Champagne stressed to Mohammad Javad Zarif the need for Canadian officials to be allowed into Iran to provide consular services, help with identification of the deceased and to take part in the investigation.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, when it labelled the country a state sponsor of terrorism.

Champagne also told Zarif that Canada and Canadians have many questions about the crash, which killed 138 people who were en route to Canada, and condemned Iran’s missile attacks against military bases in Iraq.

Canadian soldiers were present in one of those bases.

Yet the summary did not provide any details about Zarif’s reaction to Champagne’s demands and Champagne’s office declined to provide any further information.

READ MORE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

READ MORE: Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pelosi: ‘I know exactly when’ to send impeachment to Senate
Next story
Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

Just Posted

Williams Lake businesswoman launches T-shirt fundraiser for fire-ravaged Australia

Courtney Vreeman of Still North Design Co. raised thousands of dollars in just one day

Xeni Gwet’in wildhorses and riders featured in History channel documentary series

The Wild Ones will premiere on Monday, Jan. 20

Wildfire risk management information meetings coming up in Williams Lake, Miocene

Ministry personnel will share information on projects and answer questions from the public

USW 1-2017 Central Cariboo Disposal collective agreement in limbo

Unionized employees rejected the latest proposal in December, present agreement expired June 2019

MP Doherty ‘devastated’ after 63 Canadians killed in Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Iran

The crash happened overnight just after the plane took off, killing all 176 passengers on board

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read