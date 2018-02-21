Foot found on Vancouver Island belonged to missing man

The BC Coroners Service says no foul play is suspected in death of man from Washington State

The BC Coroners Service has identified the person whose foot washed up on Vancouver Island last year.

The lower leg and foot found near Victoria on Dec. 7, 2017 belonged to Stanley K. Okumoto, a deceased man from Washington State.

Okumoto went missing on Sept. 19. The 79-year-old’s vehicle was found the next day in Clallam County, directly south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and roughly 240 kilometres away from his home in Bremerton.

Okumoto’s body was found two months later in the same area, but the left leg and foot were missing from his remains.

The missing man’s foot was discovered at Jordan River by Mike Johns, while out walking his dog.

The body part was seized by Sooke RCMP and sent to the Coroners office for investigation. After DNA testing, it was confirmed that the foot and leg found belonged to Okumoto.

Foul play is not suspected to be the cause of his death. The Coroners Service says the investigation is complete and no other details will be provided.

