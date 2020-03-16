A Foodora courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Food service apps and mail couriers are being encouraged to change the way they deliver as more Canadians self-isolate to prevent COVID-19 transmission.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Food service couriers and mail carriers are being encouraged to change the way they handle shipments as more Canadians self-isolate to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip the Dishes all say they’ve instructed their delivery employees to do what they can to minimize or eliminate contact with packages. That includes accommodating special requests from customers to leave the meals outside their doors.

“We’re working to inform customers about the ability to communicate with delivery people to give specific guidance on where and how they’d like deliveries made,” Uber representative Kayla Whaling said in an email on Monday.

“We know this will be useful to folks looking to self-isolate. Uber (is) in close communication with public health authorities and as the situation evolves, so will our tactics.”

Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Fellow delivery app Foodora says it’s encouraging its drivers to follow Health Canada guidelines to stop the spread of illness, including frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer before and after each delivery. They’ve also introduced an additional measure that urges couriers to regularly wipe their delivery bags with disinfectant wipes.

Skip the Dishes has suspended cash payments for food deliveries to reduce contact with surfaces, according to a company statement.

Door Dash noted that no-contact delivery can be requested by customers and that its delivery staff also have the option of requesting delivery without contact.

Pizza delivery services, including Pizza Pizza, Boston Pizza and Pizza Nova, did not respond to requests for comment on any changes.

Mail carriers at Canada Post have also been given new safety measures for door-to-door deliveries, which include no longer requiring signatures for packages. The mail service says that will prevent contact from using scanners and passing stylus pens back and forth.

Delivery staff will also use a “safe drop process” where they leave packages in the mailbox or outside the door when possible, and if not, a notice with directions for the nearest post office.

There are exceptions to Canada Post’s revised practices, however, since certain packages require customs fees, proof of identity or age or are certified deliveries. In those cases, customers will receive a card directing them to a post office. People under self-isolation are encouraged to make alternate pick-up arrangements.

A representative for Amazon outlined similar practices. It added that carriers are encouraged to sanitize vehicles with disinfectant wipes at the start and end of every shift.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

Glenda Winger is hoping the move will keep seniors safe

Fitness centre, pool to remain open for now at recreation complex

He said while the pool remains open as of Monday afternoon, the situation continues to evolve

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Most Read