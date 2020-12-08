Fog rolling into the Cariboo

Heavy fog is forecasted for the Cariboo according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Motorists are being asked to be careful as a heavy fog has rolled into the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected,” reads a advisory from Environment Canada.

The advisory says conditions are expected to improve in the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

“A ridge of high pressure over the central interior has brought clearing skies to the region. Areas of fog have formed over northern Cariboo region – including Quesnel,” the advisory reads. “Extensive fog are expected to form this evening over southern Cariboo, Prince George, and as far north as Bulkley Valley. Near zero visibility in fog is expected to persist through tonight.”

Visibility in South Quesnel this afternoon dropped to low distances because of the fog. Motorists were unable to see traffic lights until under 100 metres away.

Residents are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, and report severe weather, by sending an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet using #BCStorm.

While temperatures in the Cariboo have been unseasonally mild, colder weather is anticipated later this week, with double digit negative degrees expected by this weekend.

READ MORE: Canadian snowpack gets thinner every decade: Environment Canada study

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather