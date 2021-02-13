Flowers offer hope, comfort during pandemic; says Williams Lake flower shop owner

Tammy French notes her store is on track to have one of their busiest years yet

Lo’s Florists owner Tammy French (from left) and her staff, Cecile James and Tena Middleton, are surrounded in beautiful flowers as they prepared for Valentine’s Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As the saying goes, where flowers bloom there is hope.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have turned to flowers more than ever to connect with family and friends and provide that much-needed lifting of spirits.

“People can’t travel, and they can’t go visit their family so they send flowers. Flowers cheer everyone up,” said Lo’s Florists owner Tammy French.

French said her store is on track to have one of their busiest years yet, in spite of being closed from March to May due to the pandemic.

“It’s crazy busy.”

French has lived in Williams Lake for 44 years and has owned the flower shop since 1999 with her husband Paul. She said she’d never have imagined being in a position to offer such a meaningful service to the community at such a difficult time in history.

She said witnessing seniors react when they get flowers from family and friends has been special.

“It’s the comfort flowers bring — letting you know someone has been thinking of you.”

For the French family the business is also a family affair, with their daughter, Michelle Weir, being the head designer. French said they also pull in all the family for the busy times, such as upcoming Valentine’s Day this Sunday.

