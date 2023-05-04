Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 in two Kootenay locations

Closures on Highway 3 at Castlegar and between Salmo and Creston

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress, an update is expected at noon.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 66 km through the Kootenay Pass due to a mudslide. A closure is in effect from the junction with Highway 6NS to Hood Road just outside of Creston. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 11 a.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley was expanded.

More to come …


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
Province touts micro-credentials in latest post-secondary education funding
Next story
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

Just Posted

The May 7 bike rodeo will include fun events as well as opportunities to learn new skills. (Photo submitted)
Community events coming up in Williams Lake May 5-23

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

Ashton Harry of Tl’etinqox First Nation will be graduating from Royal Roads University with her master’s degree in executive leadership in June 2023. (Tammy Haller photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Tl’etinqox woman attending global assembly in Germany May 2023

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: How much is too much to use?