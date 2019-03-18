Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Facebook Water, rocks, and mud swept across Highway 97 near 16 Mile on March 17, causing inconvenience to motorists but no road closure.

On Sunday, March 17 water, mud, and rocks caused issues on a section of Highway 97 north of 16 Mile. It’s a reminder that while many have been waiting for the return of spring, caution is needed in travelling the region’s roads.

The rapid rise in temperatures over the last few days also led to other flooding issues in the area, with Old Cariboo Road in Cache Creek and Highway 1 east of Cache Creek near the Christian Ranch affected late last week.

Homeowners in vulnerable areas should be taking precautions to safeguard their properties. 16 Mile took part in a sandbagging bee on March 16, with nearly two dozen volunteers filling 300 sandbags. These are now available at the community lot for immediate use, and a sandbagging bee is coming up in Cache Creek on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek park.

16 Mile resident Al Midgley reports that as of March 16 there have already been overflows in two areas that were reacted to in 2018, and as of that date the water had not breached the work done last year.

“The community has been great in being prepared and has stepped out to help themselves, and has been successful in doing so,” says Midgley.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter