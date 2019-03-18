Facebook Water, rocks, and mud swept across Highway 97 near 16 Mile on March 17, causing inconvenience to motorists but no road closure.

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

On Sunday, March 17 water, mud, and rocks caused issues on a section of Highway 97 north of 16 Mile. It’s a reminder that while many have been waiting for the return of spring, caution is needed in travelling the region’s roads.

The rapid rise in temperatures over the last few days also led to other flooding issues in the area, with Old Cariboo Road in Cache Creek and Highway 1 east of Cache Creek near the Christian Ranch affected late last week.

Homeowners in vulnerable areas should be taking precautions to safeguard their properties. 16 Mile took part in a sandbagging bee on March 16, with nearly two dozen volunteers filling 300 sandbags. These are now available at the community lot for immediate use, and a sandbagging bee is coming up in Cache Creek on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek park.

16 Mile resident Al Midgley reports that as of March 16 there have already been overflows in two areas that were reacted to in 2018, and as of that date the water had not breached the work done last year.

“The community has been great in being prepared and has stepped out to help themselves, and has been successful in doing so,” says Midgley.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Al Midgley Stockpiled sandbags at 16 Mile are ready for emergency use in the event of flooding.

Previous story
Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Just Posted

COLUMN: Forests in Horsefly watershed targeted for harvest

‘There doesn’t seem to be any sense to the Ministry of Forest’s logging plan, if in fact there is one at all’

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

Ice receding on the Fraser River, 15C in the forecast

With highs of 15C anticipated, the ice and snow continues to melt rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

YBC bowlers pitch strong results at Lower Mainland provincials

Renee O’Hara bowled to a silver medal at provincials

WEB POLL: Are you planning a holiday during spring break?

Take our online reader poll

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients could drop by 31%: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Premier in Witset for reconciliation discussions

We need to be here together: Horgan at Wet’suwet’en feast.

Smithers jury finds Fowler guilty of attempted murder

Defence counsel says Two Mile’s Ronald Fowler will appeal guilty of attempted murder verdict

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Most Read