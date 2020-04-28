Williams Lake’s municipal water quality and main water system at Scout Island remains unaffected by recent flooding. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flooding has not impacted Williams Lake’s municipal water quality

Residents are still asked to moderate water use

The City of Williams Lake has not experienced any change to its municipal water supply as a result of the recent flooding around Scout Island and in the River Valley, a City news statement noted Tuesday.

City officials remain in contact with the Interior Health Authority and continue to test the water as per health requirements. At the moment, there have been no issues with the water quality and City does not anticipate any in the near future. The municipal water remains safe to drink.

However, residents are reminded to continue moderating their water use as city crews work to fix a sewer pipe that was ruptured Sunday as a result of high water flows.

Residents are asked to keep baths, showers, laundry, dishwashing and even flushing their toilets to a minimum while crews find a solution.

Rock trucks are on site in the river valley Tuesday and initial efforts to protect the sewer treatment lagoons from further erosion are proving successful.

More updates will be provided as they arise, the City’s corporate engagement officer Kelly Sinoski noted.

Read more: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

news@wltribune.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

Just Posted

Flooding has not impacted Williams Lake’s municipal water quality

Residents are still asked to moderate water use

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Interior Health warns Cariboo residents of potential flooding impacts on water

Public advised to use alternate water source if unsure about flooding impact

Williams Lake River Valley system still compromised, crews will attempt to access sewer lagoons Tuesday

Good news: Williams Lake level drops four inches in 48 hours

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Okanagan man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

Most Read