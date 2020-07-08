Flooding forces closure of Cedar Point Provincial Park Campground near Likely

It is closed until further notice due to flooding from Quesnel Lake

Tate Patton, president of the Cedar Point Provincial Park board, goes fishing in downtown Likely as water levels continue to be higher than normal as seen here. As of Tuesday, July 7, the campground is closed until further notice. (Photo submitted)

Higher than normal water levels at Quesnel Lake have forced the closure of Cedar Point Provincial Park at Likely.

“Sorry campers, I had no choice,” said chairman Tate Patton Wednesday, adding the park is closed until further notice.

In the last two weeks they had been closing camp sites off and were down to about six from 26 and because water was getting too close to the electrical for his water pump and he made the call to close for safety.

“Besides that, it is so muddy and mucky everywhere,” he added. “There is groundwater seeping through as well.”

As of Wednesday morning the water level is static, but it is supposed to rise a bit more according to the BC River Forecast, Patton said.

“We’ve got enough work ahead of us for the next few weeks. We will see what happens after that.”

Environment Canada indicates a 70 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Wednesday, with a risk of thunderstorms near the Cariboo mountains in the afternoon into the early evening.

Showers are in the forecast for Thursday as well.

