Facebook

Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

Highway 8 west of Merritt is closed at the 10-mile bridge due to flooding.

DriveBC issued the closure Monday morning.

RELATED: Evacuation alert issued for West Kelowna properties

Emergency vehicles and heavy equipment are allowed in the area as an engineering assessment is in progress.

Water levels are expected to rise in the Lower Nicola area.

An evacuation order is in effect for residents of a mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek. An evacuation alert was issued Sunday night for seven properties within the Lower Nicola.

RELATED: More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Douglas Lake Ranch, located at the lower end of Quilchena Creek, has also been impacted by flood waters. According to a Facebook post, the ranch is working with its staff members to combat the spring run off.

School District 58 tweeted that the Nicola-Canford Elementary will be closed on Monday due to high water conditions, and the buses will not be running beyond Guichon Creek bridge.

Although it is not only humans whose homes are being affected by the flooding, it appears mother nature has caused problems for its critters as well.

A beaver was spotted trying to cross the 10-mile bridge in Lower Nicola on Saturday, possibly in search of its dam.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants
Next story
North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

Just Posted

Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

It is believed Wade Lisk is living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area

North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand to receive 25-year-service award

Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner

Bears out and about in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Green grass entices animals out after long winter

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

‘It’s not on’ distracted driver defence fails to sway B.C. judge

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

B.C. has asked province’s top court to affirm its right to protect itself from spill threat

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

Read up on one of Russia’s 11 host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14

Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

B.C. urges Ottawa to help paper mills fight tariff

Premier John Horgan calls on Washington, Oregon governors for support

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

Small-business owners can get prepared with free disaster-proofing webinars

Small business owners in the north can connect to a two-part series via the web

Most Read