Some buildings in Nazko have been almost submerged by the Nazko River. Melanie Law photo

Flood waters in Nazko expected to rise again

B.C. River Forecast is expecting water to rise to last weekend’s peak levels

Although water has been receding in Nazko Valley in the last few days, the B.C. River Forecast indicates the water will rise again due to the warmer temperatures predicted for the weekend.

The Cariboo Regional District has released an update on flooding in Nazko,saying the water could rise as high as the peak levels observed last weekend (April 28-29).

The CRD said it is not planning to lift the evacuation order, which affects approximately 120 properties in the community.

The Quesnel Emergency Support Services reception centre is open at the Quesnel & District Arts and Recreation Centre on North Star Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice, the press release said.

The CRD is providing sandbags to residents of Nazko as needed, and those who remain in the area are encouraged to contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 if they experience further flooding issues.

The after-hours Provincial Emergency Reporting lin is 1-800-663-3456.

READ MORE: Nazko residents under evacuation order for second time in 12 months

Previous story
Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations
Next story
Williams Lake RCMP respond to domestic, stolen vehicle recovery and break in Monday night

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP respond to domestic, stolen vehicle recovery and break in Monday night

Do you have information that can help these investigations?

Council Briefs: Development cost bylaw amended

Slumber Lodge renovations and paving among the topics discussed at council meeting last week

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 46 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake descibed as “distressed”

McHappy Day

Child charities to benefit from annual fundraiser

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is May 5 this year

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is an excellent opportunity for people to reduce… Continue reading

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

B.C. youth sustains life-altering injuries after longboard attack

Police are looking for two teenagers involved in the incident

Flood waters in Nazko expected to rise again

B.C. River Forecast is expecting water to rise to last weekend’s peak levels

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

Hawking’s final theory on the origin of the universe has been published in a journal.

60-year-old cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was on final trip

The C-130 cargo plane crashed in Savannah, Ga. on May 2.

Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top, and not in the muffin sort of way.

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Emergency Measures Organization says Saint John has hit water levels not seen since 1973

Most Read