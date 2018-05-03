Flood waters in Nazko expected to rise again

B.C. River Forecast is expecting water to rise to last weekend’s peak levels

Some buildings in Nazko have been almost submerged by the Nazko River. Melanie Law photo

Although water has been receding in Nazko Valley in the last few days, the B.C. River Forecast indicates the water will rise again due to the warmer temperatures predicted for the weekend.

The Cariboo Regional District has released an update on flooding in Nazko,saying the water could rise as high as the peak levels observed last weekend (April 28-29).

The CRD said it is not planning to lift the evacuation order, which affects approximately 120 properties in the community.

The Quesnel Emergency Support Services reception centre is open at the Quesnel & District Arts and Recreation Centre on North Star Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice, the press release said.

The CRD is providing sandbags to residents of Nazko as needed, and those who remain in the area are encouraged to contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 if they experience further flooding issues.

The after-hours Provincial Emergency Reporting lin is 1-800-663-3456.

READ MORE: Nazko residents under evacuation order for second time in 12 months