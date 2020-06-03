The Quesnel River sweeps past Quesnel Forks on Friday, May 29. The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Quesnel and Horsefly Rivers. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flood watches issued for Quesnel, Horsefly Rivers

Flows rising in response to snowmelt and rainfall, continued rises expected

Flood watches have been issued for the Quesnel River, Horsefly River and the Cariboo including tributary rivers and streams near Williams Lake and Quesnel areas east, including the San Jose River and Bridge Creek.

Flows through the region have been rising in response to snowmelt and rainfall over the weekend and continued rises are expected through the early part of this week.

On the San Jose River and Bridge Creek, flows remain elevated from flooding earlier in the spring; flows are expected to remain elevated however significant rises are not expected on these rivers at this time, according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

Current conditions show the Horsefly River above Quesnel Lake is flowing at 195 m3/s, which is between two-year and five-year flows and rising.

Flows are expected to reach around 200 m3/s which will be a five-year flow rate through the early part of this week.

“High water is a common thing here and so very few properties are in the flood plain,” said Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. deputy chief Linda Bartsch.

High water could limit access to Horsefly Lake and the junction area of Quesnel Lake if it floods the road near the Horsefly Bridge, she added, noting there is a plan in place for alternate access.

“It’s also cool weather right now. It’s worse if it’s really warm because there is still lots of snow in the mountains,” Bartsch said.

Quesnel River near Quesnel is flowing at 1,010 m3/s which is a 10-year flow rate and rising.

Flows are expected to continue to rise through this week and may reach up to 1,150 m3/s which would be between a 20-year and 50-year flow rate.

Bowron River near Box Canyon is flowing at 600 m3/s or a 20-year flow and is near peak levels.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the situation and provides updates as conditions warrant.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday, and return to days with a chance of a showers on the weekend.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Just Posted

Cariboo ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Flood watches issued for Quesnel, Horsefly Rivers

Flows rising in response to snowmelt and rainfall, continued rises expected

RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

Man seen speeding on Highway 97 fled from police after collided with RCMP vehicle

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

Conservation society hosting Free Your Things Weekend event June 20-21

Residents are encouraged to place reusable items with a free sign clearly visible

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Most Read